Disposable covers for Gel-E Donut and Squishon 2&amp;3 Infant positioning aid

Disposable covers for Gel-E Donut and Squishon 2&3

Infant positioning aid

Our soft, gel-filled positioning aids are designed to provide developmentally-appropriate support to fragile newborns. Accidental blood or urine contamination is common in the NICU. Disposable covers mean that you can keep supporting your patients with our gel product, and only change the cover - no need to discard the whole gel positioning aid.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Positioning
Patient Application
  • Infant/ Neonate
Product Type
  • Gel-E Donut and Squishon Positioning Aids
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.0005kg
Packaging Unit
  • 50/Case
CE Certified
  • No

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

