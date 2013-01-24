Philips InnoSight ultrasound system allows you to scan patients in more of the clinical places you deliver care. The compact & highly portable InnoSight ultrasound system, with its innovative ergonomic design and clinical versatility, allows you to bring ultrasound to patients, whether in the office, clinic, or hospital.
|Weight
|
|Length
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|HD Display
|
|Curved array C6-2
|
|Linear array L12-4
|
|Trans Vaginal C9-4v
|
|Sector array S4-2
|
|Weight
|
|Width
|
|Depth
|
|Adjustable Height
|