Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Preattached medium, metallic leadwire Electrode

Preattached medium, metallic leadwire medium, Metallic leadwire

Electrode

Find similar products

Disposable cloth, solid-gel electrodes with pre-attached 46cm (18") non-shielded, copper lead wires. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, repositionable. Neonatal and pediatric monitoring, cloth, IEC, 22mm x 33mm (7/8" x 1-1/4"), non-invasive patient monitor supplies and accessories

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.270 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 3 per bag, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months +
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Cloth
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Electrode Size
  • 22 mm x 22 mm (0.9'' x 0.9'')
Electrode Shape
  • Square
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand