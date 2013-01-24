The recall notification (U.S. only) / field safety notice (International Markets) advises patients and customers to take the following actions:

For patients using BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices: Discontinue use of affected units and consult with physicians to determine the benefits of continuing therapy and potential risks.

For patients using life-sustaining mechanical ventilator devices: DO NOT discontinue or alter prescribed therapy , without consulting physicians to determine appropriate next steps.

Philips is recommending that customers and patients halt use of ozone-related cleaning products, and adhere to their device Instructions for Use for approved cleaning methods.

Additionally, Philips is reminding customers and patients to review the age of their BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices, as they are typically recommended to be replaced after five years of use.