

Familiarize with a solution providing a single point of access to images and information anytime and virtually anywhere*. Perform comprehensive analysis, quantification and reporting for fast, informed decision making.



*It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your Philips representative for information on all the available options.